Buchnevich, Husso lead Blues to 5-1 win over Capitals WARREN MAYES, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 11:53 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and an assist, Ville Husso stopped 26 shots and the St. Louis Blues beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 Friday night.
Torey Krug, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev also scored to help the Blues improve to 8-2-2 in their last 12 games, and 10-0-1 in their last 11 at home. Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas each added two assists.