MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 341 yards and four touchdown and Bryant beat Robert Morris 35-6 on Saturday to keep the Colonials winless.

Landon Ruggieri made eight catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns for Bryant (4-7, 2-3 Big South). Anthony Frederick added 104 yards receiving and a score and Ishod Byarm rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown.