Bryant 86, Albany (NY) 69

Beagle 9-15 3-4 21, Jackson 6-6 1-2 15, Patel 4-11 0-0 12, Drumgoole 2-12 2-4 6, Hutcheson 2-4 2-2 6, Davis 3-11 0-0 7, Kellogg 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 8-12 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run