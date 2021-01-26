Bruins beat Pens 3-2 on Smith OT goal with 11 seconds left JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 10:20 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and assisted on Nick Ritchie's goal to help the Bruins earn their third straight victory. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots, giving up both Pittsburgh goals after he injured himself midway through the third period.