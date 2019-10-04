https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Bruins-Stars-Sums-14491141.php
Bruins-Stars Sums
|Boston
|2
|0
|0—2
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Boston, Ritchie 1 (Coyle), 1:09. 2, Boston, Heinen 1 (Grzelcyk, McAvoy), 5:59 (pp). Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (holding), 4:23; Faksa, DAL, (high sticking), 17:33.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Pavelski, Janmark), 7:55. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 9:30; Janmark, DAL, (interference), 16:00; McAvoy, BOS, (interference), 17:12.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (interference), 0:45.
Shots on Goal_Boston 6-7-7_20. Dallas 4-9-16_29.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Dallas 0 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 1-0-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Dallas, Bishop 0-1-0 (20-18).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:33.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Tony Sericolo.
