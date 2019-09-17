Bruins-Devils Sums

Boston 0 1 2 0—3 New Jersey 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Zboril, BOS, (slashing), 4:40; Boqvist, NJ, (holding), 15:46; Ritchie, BOS, (too many men on the ice), 19:40.

Second Period_1, Boston, Steen 1 (Lauko, Vaakanainen), 5:24. 2, New Jersey, Hughes 1 (Smith, Vatanen), 12:06 (pp). Penalties_Smith, NJ, (holding), 2:29; Lindholm, BOS, (holding), 10:53; Bratt, NJ, (tripping), 16:05.

Third Period_3, New Jersey, Bratt 1 (Zajac, Vatanen), 0:29. 4, Boston, Wagner 1 (Blidh), 2:39. 5, New Jersey, Carrick 1 (Bratt, Smith), 13:01. 6, Boston, Studnicka 1 (Carey, Kampfer), 19:10. Penalties_Sharangovich, NJ, (cross checking), 3:18; Zboril, BOS, (interference), 12:44; Wood, NJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:44.

Overtime_7, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Gusev), 0:41. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-9-15_33. New Jersey 13-12-4-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; New Jersey 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Keyser 0-0-0 (17 shots-17 saves), Vladar 1-0-0 (13-9). New Jersey, Senn 0-0-1 (15-13), Schneider 0-0-0 (18-17).

A_8,652 (16,514). Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.