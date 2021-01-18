Browns, Mayfield expecting to build upon 2020 successes TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 6:46 p.m.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 22-17.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches from the bench during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.
Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, right, after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.
CLEVELAND (AP) — On their wild ride of an unforgettable, almost unimaginable 2020 season when Zoom calls, masks and contact tracing were daily fixtures, the Browns discovered two things that point to a bright future for an awakened franchise.
They've got the right coach and the right quarterback.