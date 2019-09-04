Brown upset at Raiders for nearly $54,000 in fines

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Antonio Brown says the Oakland Raiders have fined him close to $54,000 for missing a practice and walkthrough.

Brown posted a letter on his Instagram account from general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday saying that he was fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice on Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.

Brown also wrote on the account: "WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR."

Brown has had an eventful first season with the Raiders before even playing a game. He missed significant time in training camp because of frost bite to his feet suffered in a cryotherapy accident in France, and has also been feuding with the NFL over what helmet he's allowed to wear.

