PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Lance Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.3 seconds to play and Trent Brown scored 14 points as Southern Illinois narrowly beat Bradley 69-68 on Sunday.

Ben Harvey had 12 points for Southern Illinois (9-7, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 11 points. Anthony D’Avanzo had 10 points.