Brown 59, CCSU 51

Anya 3-7 1-2 7, Owusu-Anane 1-7 2-2 4, Lilly 4-9 6-6 16, Wojcik 4-10 3-5 11, Cooley 2-5 3-4 7, Ferrari 0-1 0-0 0, Cowan 3-7 0-0 9, Ndur 2-2 0-0 5, Kloman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 15-19 59.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves