Brooklyn Nets Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Irving
|31
|36.6
|299-618
|.484
|97-268
|110-122
|.902
|805
|26.0
|Claxton
|38
|28.4
|201-274
|.734
|0-1
|46-98
|.469
|448
|11.8
|Warren
|17
|20.4
|75-141
|.532
|12-34
|16-18
|.889
|178
|10.5
|O'Neale
|38
|35.2
|125-311
|.402
|87-212
|20-29
|.690
|357
|9.4
|Curry
|29
|21.3
|99-219
|.452
|50-118
|21-22
|.955
|269
|9.3
|Harris
|34
|24.6
|103-235
|.438
|60-156
|14-21
|.667
|280
|8.2
|Simmons
|31
|27.2
|106-182
|.582
|0-1
|19-46
|.413
|231
|7.5
|Watanabe
|28
|18.4
|74-134
|.552
|40-77
|15-21
|.714
|203
|7.3
|Sumner
|34
|14.0
|77-169
|.456
|16-57
|54-58
|.931
|224
|6.6
|Thomas
|27
|13.6
|57-138
|.413
|12-31
|47-60
|.783
|173
|6.4
|Mills
|25
|12.2
|49-104
|.471
|30-72
|14-15
|.933
|142
|5.7
|Morris
|19
|11.4
|27-61
|.443
|19-39
|6-6
|1.000
|79
|4.2
|Sharpe
|20
|8.9
|30-57
|.526
|4-5
|13-19
|.684
|77
|3.9
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|240.6
|1757-3442
|.510
|500-1277
|667-831
|.803
|4681
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|41
|240.6
|1636-3614
|.453
|491-1345
|770-1007
|.765
|4533
|110.6
___