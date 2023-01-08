Brooklyn Nets Stax

Skip to main content
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 38 36.1 405-723 .560 70-186 261-279 .935 1141 30.0
Irving 29 36.4 280-573 .489 88-242 104-114 .912 752 25.9
Claxton 36 28.3 191-259 .737 0-1 44-94 .468 426 11.8
Warren 15 20.0 62-114 .544 8-25 16-18 .889 148 9.9
O'Neale 36 35.1 119-293 .406 84-200 16-25 .640 338 9.4
Curry 27 21.1 89-201 .443 48-112 18-19 .947 244 9.0
Harris 32 24.8 94-222 .423 56-149 14-21 .667 258 8.1
Simmons 29 27.1 104-175 .594 0-1 19-46 .413 227 7.8
Watanabe 26 18.3 71-128 .555 38-73 15-21 .714 195 7.5
Sumner 33 14.4 77-169 .456 16-57 54-58 .931 224 6.8
Thomas 27 13.6 57-138 .413 12-31 47-60 .783 173 6.4
Mills 25 12.2 49-104 .471 30-72 14-15 .933 142 5.7
Morris 19 11.4 27-61 .443 19-39 6-6 1.000 79 4.2
Sharpe 20 8.9 30-57 .526 4-5 13-19 .684 77 3.9
Duke 14 9.0 19-43 .442 0-6 4-8 .500 42 3.0
Edwards 13 5.7 6-22 .273 2-11 1-2 .500 15 1.2
Williams 1 5.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 39 240.6 1680-3282 .512 475-1210 646-805 .802 4481 114.9
OPPONENTS 39 240.6 1557-3436 .453 466-1274 743-973 .764 4323 110.8
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 13 244 257 6.8 205 5.4 91 0 31 132 57
Irving 26 120 146 5.0 136 4.7 77 0 22 66 25
Claxton 89 208 297 8.2 54 1.5 101 0 28 42 93
Warren 11 37 48 3.2 21 1.4 26 0 11 9 5
O'Neale 25 151 176 4.9 148 4.1 114 0 33 60 26
Curry 5 50 55 2.0 59 2.2 48 0 17 25 5
Harris 13 76 89 2.8 50 1.6 79 0 19 18 10
Simmons 30 163 193 6.7 172 5.9 100 0 43 62 14
Watanabe 17 57 74 2.8 23 .9 41 0 13 10 10
Sumner 10 37 47 1.4 47 1.4 51 0 27 31 6
Thomas 3 32 35 1.3 38 1.4 23 0 9 20 3
Mills 5 20 25 1.0 33 1.3 12 0 7 15 1
Morris 9 35 44 2.3 19 1.0 23 0 6 11 4
Sharpe 26 38 64 3.2 13 .7 33 0 3 16 10
Duke 6 9 15 1.1 12 .9 23 0 5 13 1
Edwards 6 8 14 1.1 2 .2 3 0 3 4 1
Williams 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 294 1286 1580 40.5 1032 26.5 846 1 277 536 271
OPPONENTS 441 1250 1691 43.4 890 22.8 709 0 293 536 146
