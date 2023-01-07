Brooklyn Nets Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|38
|36.1
|405-723
|.560
|70-186
|261-279
|.935
|1141
|30.0
|Irving
|29
|36.4
|280-573
|.489
|88-242
|104-114
|.912
|752
|25.9
|Claxton
|36
|28.3
|191-259
|.737
|0-1
|44-94
|.468
|426
|11.8
|Warren
|15
|20.0
|62-114
|.544
|8-25
|16-18
|.889
|148
|9.9
|O'Neale
|36
|35.1
|119-293
|.406
|84-200
|16-25
|.640
|338
|9.4
|Curry
|27
|21.1
|89-201
|.443
|48-112
|18-19
|.947
|244
|9.0
|Harris
|32
|24.8
|94-222
|.423
|56-149
|14-21
|.667
|258
|8.1
|Simmons
|29
|27.1
|104-175
|.594
|0-1
|19-46
|.413
|227
|7.8
|Watanabe
|26
|18.3
|71-128
|.555
|38-73
|15-21
|.714
|195
|7.5
|Sumner
|33
|14.4
|77-169
|.456
|16-57
|54-58
|.931
|224
|6.8
|Thomas
|27
|13.6
|57-138
|.413
|12-31
|47-60
|.783
|173
|6.4
|Mills
|25
|12.2
|49-104
|.471
|30-72
|14-15
|.933
|142
|5.7
|Morris
|19
|11.4
|27-61
|.443
|19-39
|6-6
|1.000
|79
|4.2
|Sharpe
|20
|8.9
|30-57
|.526
|4-5
|13-19
|.684
|77
|3.9
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|39
|240.6
|1680-3282
|.512
|475-1210
|646-805
|.802
|4481
|114.9
|OPPONENTS
|39
|240.6
|1557-3436
|.453
|466-1274
|743-973
|.764
|4323
|110.8
