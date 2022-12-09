Brooklyn 120, Atlanta 116

Griffin 4-11 1-2 10, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Capela 6-11 3-4 15, A.Holiday 2-5 0-0 4, Young 12-25 7-7 33, Okongwu 3-4 0-0 6, Culver 1-2 2-2 4, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 12-18 0-0 31, Forrest 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 46-92 14-16 116.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run