Brooklyn 119, Sacramento 106
Barnes 5-10 4-6 16, Bjelica 2-4 0-0 4, Holmes 0-2 1-2 1, Bogdanovic 11-19 1-1 27, Fox 7-15 5-7 21, Brewer 0-0 1-2 1, Jeffries 1-5 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Giles III 2-5 0-0 4, Len 1-6 4-4 6, Ferrell 1-1 0-0 3, Hield 6-16 2-2 17, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 38-89 18-24 106.
Harris 8-11 0-0 21, Kurucs 3-6 1-2 8, Allen 5-8 7-10 17, LeVert 9-21 1-4 22, Temple 4-7 2-2 12, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-2 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-10 2-2 10, Musa 0-1 1-2 1, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Chiozza 5-12 2-2 14, Johnson 5-9 2-2 14, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 18-28 119.
|Sacramento
|27
|26
|29
|24
|—
|106
|Brooklyn
|24
|39
|30
|26
|—
|119
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-40 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Hield 3-10, Barnes 2-5, Fox 2-7, Bjelica 0-2, Joseph 0-3, Jeffries 0-4), Brooklyn 17-40 (Harris 5-7, LeVert 3-8, Temple 2-4, Chiozza 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-8, Kurucs 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 50 (Len 11), Brooklyn 44 (Allen 11). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Fox 7), Brooklyn 30 (Allen 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 26, Brooklyn 23.