Brooklyn 117, Utah 106

Harris 3-6 0-0 9, O'Neale 4-9 2-2 13, Claxton 8-9 4-8 20, Irving 18-29 4-6 48, Simmons 3-7 0-0 6, Warren 2-4 0-0 5, Watanabe 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 3-8 2-2 10, Sumner 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-80 13-20 117.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run