Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109

Duarte 10-15 5-6 30, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 2-8 3-6 7, Haliburton 4-11 2-2 11, Hield 8-16 3-3 22, Jackson 4-6 0-1 8, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Mathurin 6-12 2-3 16, Nembhard 0-1 0-0 0, Brissett 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 41-87 16-23 109.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed