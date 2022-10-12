Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97

Durant 7-17 3-4 19, O'Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Claxton 7-8 2-6 16, Irving 8-19 3-4 23, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Watanabe 2-3 0-0 6, Sharpe 5-6 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 5-10 1-1 11, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 43-84 12-22 107.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed