Brock Boeser scores 2nd in OT, Canucks edge Kings 3-2 April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 1:01 a.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) is sent to the ice front of Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin (30) as Canucks' Luke Schenn (2) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) DARRYL DYCK/AP Show More Show Less
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game with 29.7 seconds left in overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
The Kings (44-27-11) dominated through much of the game, taking a 2-0 lead into the third period on goals by Adrian Kempe and Gabriel Vilardi.