Famed racing sailboat reportedly attacked off war-torn Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Hong Kong-flagged racing sailboat that led its skippers to win multiple contests around the world came under attack Thursday off the coast of war-torn Yemen, with its crew reportedly targeted by militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades.
The Lakota, a 62-foot (19-meter) trimaran recently purchased by famed French yachtsman Philippe Poupon, found itself attacked off the coast of Hodeida, according to initial information from the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group. It said an investigation was ongoing into the incident, without elaborating.