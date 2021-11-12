Bridges, Ball lead Hornets past Walker, Knicks 104-96 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Nov. 12, 2021
1 of12 Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket past New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket while guarded by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) guards New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks for an opening past New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) fouls New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) shields the ball from New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket past New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Michael Jordan looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) guards New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 24 points on some high-flying dunks and spin moves, point guard LaMelo Ball had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 12 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets erased an early 16-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-96 on Friday night.
Gordon Hayward added 22 points and seven assists, and Terry Rozier chipped in with 18 points as the Hornets outscored the Knicks 34-21 in the third quarter for just their second win in the last seven games.