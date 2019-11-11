Breunig scores 13 points in St. Michael’s opening win

Senior Alyssa Breunig out of Trumbull scored 13 points and blocked four shots for the St. Michael’s College women's basketball team when coach Shannon Bollhardt’s Purple Knights opened their season with an 82-64 victory over Wilmington (Del.) University in the first round of St. Michael’s Delta Hotel Northeast-10 Conference/Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Conference Challenge last Friday.

Breunig was 6-for-11 from the field in the opener. The former Trumbull High standout started 21 games and finished second on the team in threes (26) and blocks (15) as a junior. The Knights defeated Caldwell (N.J.) University, 69-56, on Saturday, to move to 2-0.

The Purple Knights finished last winter 11-15 overall and 7-14 in the NE10.