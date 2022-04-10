Brazilian Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Coritiba
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Ceara SC CE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|AC Goianiense GO
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Flamengo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Fluminense
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santos
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|America Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avai FC SC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Botafogo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Paranaense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cuiaba Esporte Clube MT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|EC Juventude RS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fortaleza EC CE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Red Bull Bragantino SP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sao Paulo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corinthians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Internacional
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palmeiras
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Goias EC GO
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
___