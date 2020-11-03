Brazil loses defenders Militao and Caio for WCup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has lost two more players for this month's World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Defenders Felipe and Diego Carlos were called up Tuesday to replace Eder Militao, who contracted COVID-19, and Rodrigo Caio, who is injured, for the matches on Nov. 13 and 17.

The 27-year-old Diego Carlos has never played in Brazil’s senior team.

Brazil coach Tite had already lost midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho to injuries.

Neymar is expected to come to South America for the matches despite a groin injury he picked up in a Champions League match for Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil and Argentina lead the South American qualifying group with two wins from two matches.

