Braves' Duvall out rest of postseason, replaced by Camargo

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall is checked by a trainer during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Duvall left the game.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.

He was replaced on the roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo. Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason.

Duvall hurt his oblique in the second inning of Monday’s opener when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance by Cristian Pache.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that its medical director, Dr. Gary Green, confirmed the injury after communicating with a Braves physician.

Camargo hit .200 with four homers and nine RBIs in 120 at-bats this season and was not on the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. His only previous postseason experience was in 2018, when he was 0 for 15 and the Braves lost to the Dodgers in the Division Series in four games.

Duvall hit .237 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs this season and was 2 for 20 with a home run and three RBIs in the playoffs. He hit a two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias that drove in the final two runs in the 5-0 win over Cincinnati in Game 2 of the first round, completing a two-game sweep.

