Braves 1B Freeman good, Ríos back in Dodgers' lineup at NLCS

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman holds his arm after getting hit by a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. less Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman holds his arm after getting hit by a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 13, ... more Photo: Eric Gay, AP Photo: Eric Gay, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Braves 1B Freeman good, Ríos back in Dodgers' lineup at NLCS 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was in his normal spot in the Atlanta lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, a day after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow.

Manager Brian Snitker said Freeman, who got hit late in Game 2, felt good after treatment overnight.

“I knew they have machines and all of that kind of stuff that they have, and they treated it pretty much all night,” Snitker said. “He feels good, so that's a good thing.”

Edwin Ríos was in the Dodgers' lineup for the first time in the NLCS after missing the NL Division Series with a groin injury sustained in the wild-card round. Ríos started at third base with Justin Turner serving as the designated hitter. Joc Pederson went from DH in Game 2 to left field, with AJ Pollock not in the lineup.

Johan Camargo started at third base in his 2020 postseason debut for the Braves, with Austin Riley moving to left field and Nick Markakis not in the lineup. Camargo, who was 0-for-15 batting in the 2018 NLDS for Atlanta against the Dodgers, was added to the roster Tuesday in place of Adam Duvall (left oblique injury).

Freeman, a favorite for the NL MVP Award, homered in both games as the Braves took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS. Alex Wood hit him with a pitch in the eighth inning Tuesday night.

It was the same elbow that Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on at the end of the 2019 season to remove loose bodies and clean up some bone spurs. He missed some time in spring training because of swelling in the elbow.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports