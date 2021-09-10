Brady throws for 379 yards, 4 TDs, Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 12:54 a.m.
1 of8 Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) beats Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) to the endzone to score on an 11-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis runs with the football after intercepting a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) after Brown caught a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) pulls in a touchdown reception iafter getting around Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a mistake-filled 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Brady set it up with a last-minute drive directed on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium seven months ago.