Brady's 5 TD passes to pace Bucs' 47-15 rout of Dolphins FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 4:33 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns as Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Brady threw for more 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career.