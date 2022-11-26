Bradley 83, Merrimack 41

Derkack 5-12 3-4 13, Derring 1-6 0-0 3, McKoy 2-5 0-0 5, Stinson 0-1 4-5 4, Reid 1-10 2-3 5, Bennett 1-9 2-3 4, Savage 2-9 0-0 6, Etumnu 0-0 0-2 0, Filchner 0-2 1-2 1, Black 0-0 0-0 0, Emery 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Legris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-56 12-19 41.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves