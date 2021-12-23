Bowser boosts UCF to 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Florida MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2021
1 of6 Central Florida quarterback Mikey Keene (16) gets sacked by Florida linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (28) during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) spins away from Central Florida defensive back Divaad Wilson (9) after a catch during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Central Florida wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) runs away from Florida defensive lineman Jalen Lee during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Central Florida wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe holds up his trophy after being named Most Valuable Player of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Central Florida defeated Florida. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) can't make the catch on a pass after getting past Central Florida defensive back Justin Hodges during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Central Florida wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe, left, and head coach Gus Matzahn holds p their trophies after winning the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.
UCF (9-4) took a 26-17 lead late in the third when Daniel Obarski made a 21-yard field goal and Mikey Keene threw a 54-yard scoring strike to O’Keefe in the span of about two minutes. Obarski then made it 29-17 on a 33-yarder with 2:41 to play.