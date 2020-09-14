Bowling season begins for Senior Men’s Club

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club 2020-21 Tuesday Bowling kicked off a new season, with 10 four-man teams competing at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Sept. 8.

Team 10 (Gary Robenseifer, Jim Menge, Alan Careddu, Angelo Cordone) is in first place with 23 points.

Second place had Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston) in second place with 21 points.

The high scratch single game was rolled by Angelo Cordero with 245.

Manny Cabral had the three-game series of 619.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its year on Oct. 2.