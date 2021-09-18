Bowling Green 27, Murray State 10

Murray St. 0 10 0 0 \u2014 10 Bowling Green 7 3 10 7 \u2014 27 First Quarter BGSU_Patterson 2 run (Needham kick), 11:47. Second Quarter BGSU_FG Needham 43, 11:59. MURR_Witherspoon 6 run (Baum kick), 6:55. MURR_FG Baum 47, 1:46. Third Quarter BGSU_McDonald 1 run (Needham kick), 9:25. BGSU_FG Needham 36, :10. Fourth Quarter BGSU_Keith 5 pass from McDonald (Needham kick), 7:05. ___ MURR BGSU First downs 19 22 Total Net Yards 201 348 Rushes-yards 33-69 43-119 Passing 132 229 Punt Returns 1-9 1-11 Kickoff Returns 2-48 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-22 2-13 Comp-Att-Int 13-27-2 22-28-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 2-14 Punts 5-35.6 4-42.25 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-45 12-135 Time of Possession 26:15 33:45 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Murray St., Witherspoon 13-38, Castille 8-28, D.Williams 2-11, C.Jones 2-(minus 1), Rice 7-(minus 2), Brooks 1-(minus 5). Bowling Green, Mosley 8-44, Patterson 15-40, Keith 1-16, Embry 1-16, Stewart 7-12, (Team) 2-(minus 4), McDonald 9-(minus 5). PASSING_Murray St., Rice 13-27-2-132. Bowling Green, McDonald 22-28-1-229. RECEIVING_Murray St., Brooks 4-50, Honeycutt 2-36, McDowell 2-15, Saathoff 2-10, Bell 1-16, Ruff 1-5, Witherspoon 1-0. Bowling Green, Osborne 6-74, Broden 6-52, Sims 4-53, Keith 2-15, Croom 2-13, Patterson 1-13, Gazarek 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.