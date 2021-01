The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Jan. 5.

Team 2 (Mark Paskus, Dick Stein, Drew Kennedy, Gerry Cordone) started the second half of the season in first place with a two-point lead over Team 1 (Bob Farrell, Bob Chasse, Bob Wolfe, Manny Cabral).

Andy Deyulio had the high scratch single game of 245 and the high single with handicap of 276.

Manny Cabral had the series high of 638 and Mark Paskus had the handicap series of 754.

Bob Flemming is the high individual match point leaders with 67 points.

Manny Cabral is the high Individual average leader with 199.22.

Angelo Cordone is second at 198.74 and John Verdeschi is at 190.74.

Team 2 set a new season high for team with handicap of 2,828.