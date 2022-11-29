Bouchard, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night.
Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late in regulation and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stick side for his third of the season — all in the last two games — to tie it. Early in the extra period, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored his 13th for the win. The 27-second gap marked the shortest time between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history.