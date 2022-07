This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less



BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will not be in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Tampa Bay after leaving a day earlier with a cut on his left thigh that required seven stitches.

Manager Alex Cora said the three-time All-Star was “pretty sore.”