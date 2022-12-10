Boston U. 72, Marist 70

Zink 2-5 2-4 6, Brewster 1-5 0-0 2, Harper 0-5 0-0 0, Tynen 3-7 6-8 12, Whyte 9-13 2-2 25, Brittain-Watts 5-8 2-2 16, Morales 2-5 0-0 6, Chimezie 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Tate 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-16 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run