Boston U. 68, Merrimack 54

Zink 1-4 0-0 2, Harper 5-7 2-4 15, Tate 2-6 2-2 8, Tynen 1-4 0-0 2, Whyte 5-13 1-2 12, Brittain-Watts 5-6 0-0 12, Chimezie 4-5 0-0 8, Morales 2-4 3-3 7, Brewster 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 8-11 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run