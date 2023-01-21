Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53

Dike 3-4 1-7 7, Faure 2-2 2-2 6, Andrews 1-4 0-0 3, K.Jones 7-12 0-0 16, Perry 0-7 0-0 0, Kuzemka 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, V.Ilic 3-5 0-1 6, Alexander 2-4 0-0 4, Commander 1-1 1-3 3, Gibbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 4-13 53.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run