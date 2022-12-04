Boston College 90, Boston U. 80

Crispe 4-8 8-8 16, Durant 3-6 0-0 6, Davenport 3-6 2-2 10, Johnson 6-13 1-2 13, Pina 5-8 4-4 18, Shean 5-7 2-2 17, Beneventine 0-2 0-0 0, Mingo 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-52 17-18 80
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run