Boston College 79, No. 10 NC State 71

Gakdeng 6-11 5-6 17, Daley 1-6 5-8 7, Lacey 4-12 1-4 12, Mair 4-11 5-5 15, Waggoner 10-17 3-3 23, VanTimmeren 2-3 0-0 5, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-60 19-26 79
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run