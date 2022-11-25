Boston College 75, Morgan St. 34

Addison 1-6 1-2 3, Shepherd 2-7 1-2 5, Henson 4-12 5-6 13, Shianne Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-8 1-2 5, Anderson 1-2 1-2 3, McCrae 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbray 1-3 0-0 3, Oduah 0-3 0-0 0, Black 0-1 1-4 1, Butler 0-3 0-2 0, Gabrielle Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Totals 11-48 11-22 34
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves