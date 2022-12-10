Boston College 74, Albany (NY) 62

Decortes 0-1 2-2 2, Haegerstrand 4-11 1-2 11, Hahne 8-9 4-5 22, Heeps 2-4 2-2 6, Phillips 4-8 2-2 12, Hanner 2-3 0-0 4, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Sanford 2-7 0-0 5, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-45 11-13 62
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run