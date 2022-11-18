Boston College 71, George Mason 56

Bickerstaff 3-6 0-1 6, Penha 5-10 1-4 12, Ashton-Langford 7-15 2-2 17, Langford 4-10 0-0 8, Zackery 2-5 3-5 7, Kelley 2-3 2-2 7, McGlockton 3-4 2-2 8, Madsen 2-5 0-0 5, Mighty 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-58 11-18 71.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves