Boston-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs second. Patrick Wisdom singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Rafael Devers. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Patrick Wisdom scores. Throwing error by Josh Winckowski. Yan Gomes grounds out to shallow infield, Franchy Cordero to Josh Winckowski. Nico Hoerner to third. Narciso Crook out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jarren Duran. Nico Hoerner scores. Alfonso Rivas strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Red sox 0.

Red sox sixth. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to right center field. Jarren Duran singles to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow infield. Jarren Duran out at second. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. J.D. Martinez flies out to deep right field to Narciso Crook.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Red sox 1.

Cubs eighth. Rafael Ortega strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras singles to center field. Ian Happ strikes out on a foul tip. Patrick Wisdom singles to left field. Nelson Velazquez scores. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Red sox 1.