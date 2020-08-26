https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Boston-9-Toronto-7-15514975.php
Boston 9, Toronto 7
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Biggio rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Grichuk dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Moreland 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Shaw 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Peraza 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Boston
|010
|206
|000
|—
|9
|Toronto
|400
|200
|001
|—
|7
DP_Boston 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Boston 7, Toronto 9. 2B_Bogaerts (6), Moreland (4), Vázquez (4), Gurriel Jr. (6), Espinal (2). 3B_Devers (1). HR_Hernández (11). SF_Martinez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Hart
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Valdez W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernandez H,1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brasier H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes S,2-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Anderson
|5
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Font L,1-3 H,2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Cole BS,1-4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bergen
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Font (Peraza).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Ben May.
T_3:42.
