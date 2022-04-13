Boston 9, Detroit 7

E_Candelario (2). LOB_Boston 10, Detroit 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Hernández (3), Devers (3), Dalbec (1), Verdugo (1), Candelario (2). HR_Hernández (1), Schoop (1), Baddoo (1), Torkelson (1). SF_Verdugo (1), Vázquez (1). S_Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi W,1-0 5 4 2 2 1 6 M.Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Davis 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Crawford 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 Diekman H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Robles S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Ed.Rodriguez L,0-1 3 2-3 5 7 2 3 5 García 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 Hutchison 2 4 2 2 2 0 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Diekman (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:51. A_10,522 (41,083).