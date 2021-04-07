Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|44
|6
|10
|5
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Verdugo cf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|6
|0
|2
|3
|Meadows ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Lowe lf-2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Gonzalez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Padlo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hernández ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|001
|000
|011
|—
|5
|Boston
|100
|000
|011
|012
|—
|6