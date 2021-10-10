Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 4 10 4 Totals 49 6 15 6
Lowe 2b 6 0 0 0 Schwarber 1b 5 2 3 1
Franco ss 6 2 2 1 Dalbec pr-1b 1 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 1 2 2 Hernández cf 6 1 3 2
Margot pr-rf 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 6 0 1 1
Cruz dh 6 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 6 0 1 0
Díaz ph-1b 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 6 0 1 0
Arozarena rf-lf 5 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0
Zunino c 6 0 0 0 Vázquez ph-c 3 1 1 2
Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 0
Luplow ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 200 000 020 000 0 4
Boston 102 010 000 000 2 6

E_Schwarber (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR_Meadows (1), Franco (1), Schwarber (1), Hernández (2), Vázquez (1). SB_Arozarena (2). S_Vázquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 2 6 3 3 0 1
Fleming 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 1 2
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chargois 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Robertson 2 2 0 0 0 1
Patiño L,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Boston
Eovaldi 5 3 2 2 1 8
Taylor H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Brasier H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Robles BS,0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Whitlock 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Pivetta W,1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7

Rasmussen pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Brasier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino.

More for you

T_5:14. A_37,224 (37,755).