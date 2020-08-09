Recommended Video:

Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 30 5 4 4
Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1 Verdugo rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 Moreland 1b 4 2 2 3
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 Pillar ph-rf 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 1 0
Peraza ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Lin 2b-cf 2 0 0 0
Toronto 001 101 000 3
Boston 011 001 002 5

E_Shoemaker 2 (2), Verdugo (1), Moreland (1). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Boston 1. 2B_Hernández (4). HR_Biggio (4), Bichette (2), Moreland 2 (6), Devers (2). S_Lin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Shoemaker 6 3 3 2 0 6
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hatch L,0-1 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 3
Boston
Eovaldi 6 6 3 3 0 10
Osich 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Brice 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Eovaldi.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:46.