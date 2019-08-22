Kansas City Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 4 13 4 Totals 39 5 12 5
Merrifield lf 5 0 2 1 Betts rf 4 1 2 0
Arteaga ss 5 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0
Dozier rf 5 1 2 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 3 2
Soler dh 4 1 1 0 Martinez dh 5 1 2 2
Cuthbert 3b 3 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 5 0 1 0
Lopez 2b 5 0 2 1 Vázquez c 5 0 1 0
Viloria c 4 0 2 2 Owings pr 0 1 0 0
Dini ph-c 1 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0
O'Hearn 1b 5 0 0 0 Travis ph 0 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 4 1 2 0 Holt 2b 3 0 2 1
Starling ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0
Kansas City 002 001 100 0 4
Boston 000 220 000 1 5

DP_Kansas City 1, Boston 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Boston 11. 2B_Hamilton (12), Lopez (15), Bogaerts (43), Vázquez (22). HR_Martinez (28). SB_Hamilton (18), Dozier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Sparkman 4 1-3 7 4 4 3 5
Hill 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
McCarthy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 1
Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lovelady L,0-3 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Boston
Rodríguez 5 7 2 2 3 1
Hernandez H,2 1 2 1 1 0 2
Eovaldi BS,0-1 2 3 1 1 0 5
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Taylor W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Eovaldi.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:48. A_32,453 (37,731).